Joseph Ray Trahan, Sr.
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Broussard for Joseph "Ray" Trahan, Sr., 76, who died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum in Broussard. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. View the full obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on May 5, 2019