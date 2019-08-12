|
Joseph "Joe" Roy Lyons, Jr.
Scott - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Scott Location for Joseph "Joe" Roy Lyons, Jr. age 37, who died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette.
Interment will be in Ponemah Cemetery, Bogalusa, Louisiana following the funeral service at 4:30 P.M. on Wednesday.
Reverend Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his parents, Kelly Purvis Hogue and Tom Hogue of Lafayette; brother, Andrew Lyons; maternal grandfather, Robert R. Purvis, Sr.; uncle, Robert R. Purvis, Jr. and his wife, Lori Bass Purvis; aunt, Gwynne Purvis Adams and her husband, Scott Adams; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Roy Lyons, Sr.; maternal grandmother, Nelda Hixson Purvis; paternal grandparents, Melvin Lyons and Betty Jo Blackwell Lyons; and two uncles, Robert and Melvin Lyons.
Joseph loved to ride his bike, enjoyed reading, history and baseball. He enjoyed time with his family especially his cousins. He had a very big heart and made the most of everyday.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at 7:00 P.M. by Deacon Paul Matte in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Lyon's name to Alcoholics Anonymous of Acadiana, 115 Leonie St, Lafayette, LA 70506.
Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 12, 2019