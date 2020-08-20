1/1
Josephine Culotta Lormand
Diamondhead, MS - Josephine Culotta Lormand passed away on her 100th birthday, August 17, 2020. She was a resident of Diamondhead, MS and former resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, Baton Rouge, LA and Lafayette, LA. Josephine graduated from The University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1939. She established her career as a bookkeeper at Louis Levy Wholesale in Baton Rouge, LA. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends creating wonderful memories. Josephine shared her love of cooking and baking, leaving behind a beautiful legacy. Josephine is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Mary (Michael) Harrington and Gerri (Guy) McCleskey; six grandchildren, Michael Harrington II, Marsha Harrington, Emily McCleskey, Matthew Harrington, Joseph McCleskey, and Callie McCleskey Whitman; and seven great-grandchildren, Maddisson Harrington, Gracelyn Harrington, Kellen Johnson, Carter Johnson, Jaxson Johnson, Raylee Whitman, and Cole Whitman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lormand; father and mother, Charles Culotta and Jacinta Garbo Culotta; five siblings and their spouses, Rose (Herman) Hebert, Sarah Culotta, Rita (Andrew) Rizzuto, Philip (Mercedes) Culotta, and Marie (Henry) Oliver. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home on August 22, 2020, from 1 p.m. until services at 2 p.m. The family of Josephine Lormand wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Memorial Woodland Village Nursing Center and St. Joseph Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.




Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Gerri,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
Alison Zartman Johannessen
