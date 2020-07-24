Josephine W. Hulin
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Josephine W. Hulin , 91, who passed away July 23, 2020. Father Russell Harrington will be the Celebrant of the funeral mass and will conduct the funeral services. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be observed Monday morning beginning at 11:00 am until time of service. Vicky Hulin, Josephine's daughter-in-law, will lead a rosary at 12:30 pm.
Survivors include her son, Edward Joseph Hulin, Jr., of Lafayette; sister, Elizabeth Ann Walters of Lafayette; two daughters-in-law, Vicky Hulin of Lafayette and Nancy Hasler Hulin of Albuquerque, NM; eight grandchildren Lauri Hulin Walters (Eric) of Joplin, MO, Craig Hulin (Manisha) of Bossier City, Michael C. Hulin (Carolyn) of Las Vegas, NV, Dawn Ortego Babineaux (Aaron) of Navarre Beach, FL, Kristi Hulin Way (Brian) of Duson, Brittany Hulin Fife (Dave) of Milton, Amani Rodgers Malaika of Albuquerque, NM, and Alex Rodgers of Albuquerque, NM; eighteen great-grandchildren; and ten great, great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Hulin, Sr.; children, Margaret Ann Hulin and Robert Hulin; and three brothers, Sidney P. Walters, Lawrence Walters, and Stephen Walters.
Josephine was a native of Los Angeles. She was born on Dec. 3, 1928 to the former Anna Buynoski and Stanley Walters. She lived in Lafayette for most of her life, and practiced nursing for thirty years. Before her husband's passing, they loved camping and seeing the great outdoors, and activity they enjoyed together for over thirty years. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church and will be missed dearly by her extensive family.
Pallbearers will be Craig Hulin, Jacob Hulin, Dylan Ortego, Gage Landry, Brian Way, and Aaron Babineaux. Honorary pallbearers include Michael Hulin, Andrew Hulin, Edward Hulin, Jr., Eric Walters, and Dave Fife.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503.
Words of condolence may be expressed to the family and information on the live-streaming of the service can be found at at www.waltersfh.com
.
Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.