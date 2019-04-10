Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
8:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
300 Pere Megret Street
Abbeville, LA
Joyce Hebert Russo Obituary
Joyce Hebert Russo

Abbeville - Joyce Hebert Russo, 83, passed away in her home, surrounded by her children on Monday, April 8, 2019. A funeral mass to honor Mrs. Russo's life will be celebrated by Reverend Monsignor Keith Derouen at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 11 at Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret Street, Abbeville, LA. She will be laid to rest at Saint Paul Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Russo, Phillip Russo, Robert Russo, Foster Monteleon, William Burch, and Gregory Bresnitz.

Mrs. Russo is survived by her children, Robert Russo, Jr. and his wife, Tracy, of Abbeville, Tina Russo Rowe of Lafayette, and James Russo and his wife, Sukie, of Abbeville; her grandchildren, Thomas Russo and his wife, Jennifer, of Kaneohe, HI, Molly Rowe Bresnitz and her husband, Gregory, of Brooklyn, NY, Phillip Russo and his wife, Caitlin, of Lafayette, Robert S. Russo and his wife, Hailey, of Abbeville, Mary-Catherine Russo Burch and her husband, William, of Lafayette, and Foster Monteleon and his fiancée, Emily St. Aubin, of Lafayette; her great grandchildren, Giuliana Russo, Ariana Russo, and Jack Newman Burch; and her brother, James Floyd Hebert and his wife, Jane, of Baton Rouge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Russo, Sr.; her grandson, William Rowe, and her parents, Otto Hebert and Ida Mouton Hebert.

Visiting hours will be at Vincent Funeral Home, 209 South Saint Charles Street in Abbeville on Wednesday, April 10 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m, with a rosary recitation at 6 p.m. On Thursday, visitation will be from 8 a.m. until the procession departs for St. Mary Magdalen Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Carmel Elementary School, 405 Park Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2019
