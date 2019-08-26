Services
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
Joyce K. Delahoussaye Obituary
Joyce K. Delahoussaye

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home for Joyce Keller Delahoussaye, 82, who passed away on Saturday evening.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 26, 2019, 4-8 pm; and resume on Tuesday morning at 8 am. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm Monday evening.

Joyce is survived by eight children, Deborah "Debbie" Fitch (Lawless), Brian Delahoussaye (Elvie), Jamie Futch, Jeff Delahoussaye (Glenda), Marie Briley, Jodie DeBardeleben, Patrice Frazier (Wayne), and Lisa Landry (George); their father, Robert Delahoussaye (Natalie); 22 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; her siblings Roy Keller, Leon Keller, Thomas Keller, and Daniel Keller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

View the full obituary and offer condolences online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337-706-8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 26, 2019
