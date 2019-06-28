|
Joyce M. Stebbins
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille for Joyce M. Stebbins, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence in Lafayette. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service.
Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
Pastor Linton Broussard with The Bayou Church will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Hoffer, Carle Stebbins, Darlene Gary and husband Wayne, Pat Stebbins, Patti Guillory, Candy Picard and husband Kenneth, and Penny Wirtz and husband Bobby; her 23 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; her sisters, Frances Blackledge and Kitty Smith; and her brother, Jimmy Breaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Stebbins; her parents, Adam and Fratie Breaux; her daughter, Bonnie Kolb; her sister, Sylvia Lafargue; her brother, Larry Don Breaux; 4 grandsons, Charles Butcher, Jr., Patrick "Pato" Stebbins II, Don Thibodeaux, and Travis Thibodeaux; and 1 granddaughter, Charity Wirtz.
Joyce lived with a strong faith in God, a faith that she raised her children with and they are grateful to have been blessed with. She was a woman of many skills and talents, but she enjoyed sewing, singing and camping the most. She will be remembered, missed, and cherished by her family whom she loved so much, and they loved her.
Memorial contributions can be made in Joyce Stebbins' name to either or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 28, 2019