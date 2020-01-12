|
|
Joyce Oubre Lopresto
New Iberia - New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia for Joyce Oubre Lopresto, 91, who passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in Lafayette.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. William Blanda will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 10:00 am until 1:30 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Lopresto was born on October 28, 1928 to the late Otis Anthony "Bob" Oubre and Jeanne Ransonet Oubre. She was a 1945 graduate of Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia, and a 1949 graduate of the Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana Lafayette. Mrs. Lopresto was Queen Sugar in 1948, runner up to Mrs. Louisiana, and Queen of Andalusia in 1969. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Alex Andrew Lopresto, III of Lafayette, Michael D. Lopresto and spouse Dorothy Lamar Broussard Lopresto of New Iberia, Gregory L. Lopresto and spouse Melanie Andrus Lopresto of Houston, Sharon A. Lopresto of Lafayette, Mark S. Lopresto and spouse Kelly Miller Lopresto of Baton Rouge, David O. Lopresto of Lafayette;17 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; great grandchild, 21 great grandchildren; and 3 step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alex Andrew Lopresto, Jr.; and her parents, Otis Anthony "Bob" Oubre, and Jeanne Ransonet Oubre.
Pallbearers will be Keith Lopresto, Michael Lopresto, Jr., Blake Lopresto, Brennan Lopresto, Carlos Toca, Jr., Jacob Lopresto, Thomas Lopresto, Anthony Lopresto, Reno Toca.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020