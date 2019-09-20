|
Joyce P. Landry
Breaux Bridge - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church for Joyce P. Landry, 91, who passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:30 am until 1:00 pm on Saturday.
A rosary will be prayed by Gayle Gilbert, her godchild, at 11:00 am on Saturday.
Rev. Garrett McIntyre will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be David DesOrmeaux and Chrissie Herrera. Gift bearers will be Amy Guy, Celeste Dominique, Kimberly Landry, and Susan Daigrepont.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.
Joyce was born in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana to the late Eugene and Elodie Blanchard Pourciaux. In her youth she enjoyed swimming and dancing. In her later years she enjoyed bowling and ceramics, but most of all, she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Joyce will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Burley Landry and wife Jo Ann, and Eugene "Geno" Landry and wife Sally; daughters, Amber Dwyer and husband Raymond, and Connie DesOrmeaux and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Douglas Landry and spouse Allison, Celeste Dominique and spouse Darren, Chrissie Herrera and spouse Edwardo, Kimberly Landry, Brandon Landry and spouse Rikki, Aimee Guy and spouse Brady, Ryan Dwyer and significant other Kay Landry, and David DesOrmeaux and spouse Brittany; and great grandchildren, Brynn and Garrett Landry, Jacques Dominique, Jose' and Addison Herrera, D' Andre "Dee" Landry, Melody and Ruby Landry, Baylen and Adalee Guy, and Finley, Shepherd, and Swayze DesOrmeaux.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Landry; parents, Eugene and Elodie Blanchard Pourciaux; granddaughters, Baby Dwyer and Robyn DesOrmeaux; brother, Claude Pourciaux; and sister-in-law, Betty Pourciaux.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Landry, Brandon Landry, Ryan Dwyer, David DesOrmeaux, Baylen Guy, D' Andre "Dee" Landry, Alan Pourciaux, and Ray Pourciaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.C. and Gary Pourciaux.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crest Assisted Living and Hospice of Acadiana for their compassionate and loving care.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
