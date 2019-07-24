|
|
Joycelyn Fontenot Miller
Mamou - Funeral Services will be held at a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou on Thursday, July 25, 2019, for Joycelyn Fontenot Miller, 76, who passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Lafayette, LA surrounded by her loved ones.
Father Billy Massie, Pastor of St. Ann's Catholic Church, will be celebrant of the mass and will conduct all funeral services.
Burial will take place in Mount Carmel Cemetery in Chataignier, LA.
Joycelyn Fontenot Miller was born in Mamou, LA on August 13, 1942 to Fabius J. Fontenot and Annie Landreneau Fontenot.
She is survived by her four sons, G. Jude Miller and wife Nancy Hopper Miller of Lake Arthur, Fabian Errol Miller of Lake Arthur, Stafford Craig Miller and wife Julie Senecal Miller of Alamogordo,NM and Julius Adam Miller of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Jacob Bradley Miller, Jessica Lyn Miller and Joycelyn Carol (J.C.) Miller.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sybil Grace Berzas; and two brothers, Julius Fontenot and Murray Fontenot.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM. A rosary will be recited by at 1:00 PM Thursday.
Family and friends may view the online obituary and/or leave condolences for the Miller family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on July 24, 2019