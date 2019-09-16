|
Juanita "Toot" Breaux Hebert
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Juanita "Toot" Breaux Hebert, 84, who passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Camelot Assisted Living in Broussard.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Tuesday from 8:00 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brady Leblanc on Tuesday at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Interment will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.
Deacon Cody Miller will conduct the funeral services. Lector will be Heather Simon, granddaughter. Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist will provide music for the funeral service.
Survivors include her children, Carl Simon and wife, Sheila, David Simon and wife, Nancee, Keith Simon and wife, Yvette, Tim Simon and companion, Lauri McCollum, and Neil Simon; grandchildren, Jessica Venable and husband, Jay, Heather Simon, Dakota Simon and fiancee, Hailey Broussard, Haley Simon, and Ashton Vilcan; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Bailey, Hunter, and Harper Lejeune; her sisters, Verna Champagne and Uella Hebert; two step-daughters, Theresa Vincent and Rose Polumbo.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Pierre Simon; her second husband, Dudley Hebert; her parents, Mayo Breaux and Odette Landry Breaux; her siblings, Charles Breaux and Gloria Peck.
A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of her life, Juanita "Toot" Breaux Hebert was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Toot loved to cook and feed large crowds. She loved to cajun dance and in her younger years, she was an avid bowler. Toot enjoyed tending to her yard in her free time. She was a generous and selfless woman who loved her family above all.
Pallbearers will be Carl Simon, David Simon, Keith Simon, Tim Simon, Neil Simon, and Dakota Simon.
Memorial contributions can be made in Juanita's name to Acadian Hospice, 413 Travis Street, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70503.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hebert family to the staff of Camelot Assisted Living in Broussard, the staff of Acadian Hospice, and her sitters, Gracie Lee, Ashley Noto, Cheryl Richard, and Mackenzie Gruff for their dedication and care during mom's illness.
