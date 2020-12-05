Juanita Faye Rougeau
Our beloved Juanita Faye Rougeau, 72, of Baton Rouge went to God peacefully with a family member by her side on November 28, 2020. Born in Mamou on October 8, 1948, she studied at USL and LSUB achieving an MAE, and worked as Title I Supervisor at Evangeline Parish School Board (23 yrs) and Director at Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (13 yrs). Artistically talented, she opened Glass As You Like It, a stained glass studio. A do-it-yourself master, she could build or fix anything. A cancer survivor, she compiled chemotherapy-helping recipes, hoping to publish with proceeds to American Cancer Society
. She loved her cats and volunteered for Capital Area Animal Welfare Society. She was charitable to many. Preceded in death by brother Dale, father Paul Wilson, and mother Annie. Survived by daughters Annie and Erica; granddaughters Avery and Sydney; grandson Orese; great-grandson Benjamin; sister Saundra; sister-in-law Judy; nieces Amanda and Marybeth; nephews Jamie and Mark. Memorial service Dec. 12 at 2 pm. Visitation 1-2 pm, Resthaven, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, 70816 (outdoor mausoleum area). Guestbook at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com