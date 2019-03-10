|
|
Juanita Launey Schneider
Acworth, GA - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, for Juanita Launey Schneider, 91, who went peacefully to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday morning, March 3, 2019 at her residence in Acworth, Georgia.
Juanita, born in Iota, was a former resident of Lafayette, and resided in Acworth, Georgia since 1993. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Juanita retired from Sears Roebuck & Co. after 25 years in 1980. To her co-workers she was known as "Mom" although she was the same age as them. Her nurturing, caring, loving spirit was felt by anyone who spent time around her. She never lost contact with family and friends. A phone call or card from Juanita could be expected either to mark a birthday or anniversary or just to say, "I am thinking of you." She remained actively involved in "grandmothering" every descendant throughout her life. The love she had for each child knew no bounds.
Juanita's other enjoyments were cooking and gardening. Her culinary talents were legendary. An invitation for a seat at the family table was a golden ticket. And if you didn't find her at the stove, you could find her in her magical garden filled with colorful flowers carefully planted by her. Her delicate touch with roses will continue on as the buds of her favorite flower she nourished have been planted in many of our yards. Strangers would stop in front of her home to take pictures of her masterpiece. She was one of God's supreme creations. She will be missed every day but the memories she left behind will bring a smile to each of us daily.
Survivors include her three daughters, Susan (Sherry) Schneider Duplantis and her husband, Michael, Karen Schneider Manuel and her husband, Glenn, Monica Schneider Pennington and her husband, Tim; her two sons, John Dillard Schneider Jr. and his wife, Lorraine Slade, Kurt Patrick Schneider and his wife Mary Barnes Schneider; one sibling, Patty Wager; and 61 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren - all whom she dearly loved.
Juanita was preceded in death by her beloved spouse of 50 years, John Dillard Schneider Sr, who died January 6, 1998, her parents, John Willie Launey and Agnes A. Watson Launey, and by her sisters - Gladys Istre, Laura Davidson, Willa Rawls, Lillie O'Fiel, and her brother - Shelton Launey.
Juanita was a devout Catholic and served the Lord for many years as a Eucharistic Minister in her Church. She faithfully prayed daily Novenas and Rosaries for her beloved family and friends, and was a true, lifelong, Prayer Warrior until her final moments on this earth.
In honor of her love for her favorite color, which she wore so beautifully, you are encouraged to wear RED to her service.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 PM to 9 PM and on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 8:30 AM until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 6 PM lead by Juanita's sister-in-law Pat Schneider in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Entombment will be in Holy Mary Mother of God Mausoleum in Lafayette, LA.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Schneider family to the entire staff of Wellstar Hospice for the love, compassion and excellent care given.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that monetary gifts be made to Wellstar Community Hospice; c/o Wellstar Foundation; 805 Sandy Plains Rd., Marietta, GA 30066, in memory of Mrs. Juanita Schneider.
The family is also grateful for masses said in the memory of our mom, Juanita, as she was a beloved advocate of holy masses being said for the deceased. Envelopes will be made available for this purpose.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA 70506 337-234-2311
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 10, 2019