Jude Thomas Pastor
Lafayette - Jude Thomas Pastor was born Jan. 16, 1963 in Lafayette, LA, the fourth of eight children. He was named in honor of St. Jude Children's Hospital and its founder, Danny Thomas in 1963, where his brother, Jep, was being treated for leukemia.
Initial visitation services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy 80, Haughton, LA, followed by a 1 p.m. Memorial Service.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA by the Rev. Steve LeBlanc, pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church. Leah Pastor Boulley and Dr. Mary Claire Pastor Haver will be Lectors. Interment of Jude's ashes will follow at an undetermined date in Calvary Cemetery.
Jude passed peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, Jamie Culbertson Pastor of Haughton. He is survived by his parents, Maugie and Pat Pastor of Lafayette; step-children Morgan Shows and husband Kevin; Maura Fielding and husband, Mark; former wife, Sherry Pastor; three brothers; Jim B. Pastor and wife, Dione; Jeremiah C. Pastor; John B. and wife, Vanessa; two sisters; Leah Pastor Boulley and husband, Jason; Dr. Mary C. Pastor Haver and husband, Chris; his grandchildren who were the light of his life; Kaleb and Micah Shows, Troy and Nolan Fielding and numerous nieces and nephews whom he cherished until the end of his life.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Maude and Willie G. Landry; his paternal grandparents, Winnie and Milton A. Pastor and his beloved big brothers Patrick J. "Jep" Pastor and Bob Pastor who are all, no doubt, playing a rousing game of Kings Corner.
Jude attended Comeaux High School and then pursued his passion for horse racing. He was also a longtime member of the Louisiana Racing Association, where he spent most of his time between New Orleans Fairgrounds and Bossier City Louisiana Downs. Jude was known for his loving heart and with the help of his wife, fostered many up and coming horse racing stars from the paddock to the grandstands.
Cancer could not take love from him, could not separate him from God's grace, could not erase his memories, could not keep him from heaven or conquer his spirit. He was unyielding and unbreakable until the very end. He never gave in and he never gave up. He fought until his last breath. May we all learn from his inspiring strength and faith.
View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com
.
Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of arrangements.