MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA 70520
(337) 896-6366
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA
Liturgy
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel
4117 N. University Ave.
Carencro, LA
Judy "JJ" Allen

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 at a 2:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Judy "JJ" Janise Allen, age 70, who went home to be home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 8, 2019 at Total Loving Care in New Caney, TX.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. The Rev. Michael Champagne, pastor of Community of Jesus Crucified, will officiate at the services.

Judy Janise Allen was born on January 8, 1949 in Church Point. She was the second daughter born to Joseph Janise, Jr. of Sunset and wife, Eudez Thibodeaux Janise of Bristol. Judy had only one sibling, a sister, Georgia Janise Guilbeau who was seventeen years older. She grew up in Lafayette and attended Mount Carmel Catholic School and graduated in 1967 from Northside High School in Lafayette. She was steadfast in faith and never wavered in her devotion in God.

Judy lived in Lumberton, TX for forty-years. She and her husband Ernest where owners and operators of the business they started in 1976, Golden Triangle Homes & RV's. They later opened a second branch of Golden Triangle in Vidor, TX.

She is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Ernest E. Allen of Silsbee, TX; step-daughter, Karen Allen Warnock and her husband, Gary, of Huffman, TX; step-son, Keith Allen and his wife, Mia, of Lexington, KY; her pride and greatest joy, her grandson, Kyle Smitherman of College Station and Keelan Allen of Louisville, KY; and her step-grandchildren, Maci Riecken and Rachael Riecken. Mourning her death and celebrating her life are four special nephews along with many great nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends and loved ones.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Eudez Janise; her sister, Georgia Janise Guilbeau; her brother-in-law, Elmo L. Guilbeau; and her niece, Lisa Guilbeau Grossie.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Sunday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday.

Serving as pallbearers are Judy's nephews: Bert Guilbeau, Douglas Guilbeau, Dr. Tony Guilbeau and Vic Guilbeau, her great nephews, Grant Guilbeau and Aaron Guilbeau and her grandson, Kyle Smitherman.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 10, 2019
