Judy Briscoe
Lafayette - On Monday, August 19, 2019 Judy Smith Briscoe of Lafayette, La. passed away at the age of 63. She was a devoted mother, tireless community servant and friend to many.
Judith Ann was born April 16, 1956, in Alamogordo, NM, to the late Perry Smith Jr. and Wilda Joyce (Maher). Judy spent her early years in Church Point where she married former husband Joseph "Skip" Briscoe II, and raised three daughters: Niky Briscoe (Kristina Moorman) of Lafayette, La.; Leslie Gordy (Spencer) of Conway, Ar.; and Juliana Vickery (Caleb) of Salt Lake City, Ut.
Judy was a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren: Abigail Comeaux; Ruby, Landry, and Shepard Gordy; and Olive Vickery. She is survived by her siblings Duane Smith (Cindy), Kaye Faul (Brent), Lisa Thibodeaux (Troy), and Malana Helton (Dirk) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Church Point High School and T.H. Harris Vocational School, Judy worked at BellSouth Mobility, then Home Bank, serving in Public Relations for 17 years.
Throughout her life, Judy dedicated her free time to volunteering with nonprofits and civic groups, including the Louisiana Open, Festival International, The Children's Shelters of Acadiana, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Kiwanis of Acadiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at River Oaks in Lafayette in the Vermilion Room. At the gathering, family and friends will share favorite memories, stories, laughter and tears. All are welcome.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Hospice of Acadiana, specifically to her amazing nurse, Jonathan Bourque.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at any Home Bank location in the name of Judy's Wings, to be distributed to causes dear to Judy. Also, the family asks that those whose lives were touched by Judy pay tribute to her by volunteering at their favorite community organization.
In Judy's true fashion, she has chosen to donate her body to science for research, continuing her legacy of giving to others.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2019