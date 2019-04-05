|
|
Jules Mouton, III
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Jules Mouton III, 78, who died April 1, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital.
Services will be conducted by Father Gnanvoli Arulsamy, SVD.
Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Mausoleum.
He is survived by his children, Peggie M. Mouton, Dwaine Mouton and Corey J. Mouton; grandchildren, Kosee Mouton, Jireh Mouton, Elijah Mouton, and Jonah Mouton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Velma Colomb Mouton; grandson, Rashid Mouton; father, Jules Mouton, Jr.; mother, Eva Davis Mouton; brother, Roland James Mouton.
Visitation will be held on April 6, 2019, at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:00 am until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 am.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Apr. 5, 2019