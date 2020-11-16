Jules Quebedeaux, Jr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel for Jules Quebedeaux, Jr. 60, who died on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Reverend Howard Blessing, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his loving wife, Paula Duhon Quebedeaux of Youngsville; one daughter, Amy Quebedeaux of Youngsville; one son, Adam Jules Quebedeaux and his wife, Jessica of Maurice; three grandchildren, Ethan, Landon, and Rylee Quebedeaux; mother and father-in-law, Dot and Eric Duhon; two sisters, Henrietta Johnson and Madeleine Guidry and her husband, Milton; two brothers, David Quebedeaux and his wife, Cindy and Joseph Quebedeaux and his wife, Paula and one half sister, Kathleen Mouton.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jules Adam Quebedeaux; and his parents, Bea LeJeune Domingue and Jules Quebedeaux, Sr.
Jules was an avid sports fan. He loved watching football and baseball with family and friends. He was a huge supporter of his grandson's tournament team, The Southside Bayou Boys. Jules was a career machinist where he had a 39 year friendship with coworker and boss, Barry Hollier.
Pallbearers will be Adam Quebedeaux, Ethan Quebedeaux, Landon Quebedeaux, Joseph Quebedeaux, David Quebedeaux, Tad Quebedeaux, Milton Guidry III, and Michael Guidry.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE Location on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:30 P.M. and Thursday 8:00 A.M. until time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brady Leblanc on Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811