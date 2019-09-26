|
Sister Juliana Thibodeaux, MHS
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille, Downtown for Sister Juliana Thibodeaux, MHS, the former Mable Thibodeaux, who died on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home at the age of 96. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Mable, the daughter of the late Vitalis and Rose Boudreaux Thibodeaux, was born on August 25, 1923 in Sunset, LA. She attended Bristol Elementary in Bristol, LA and Sunset High in Sunset, LA. She received a BA in Education from Southwest Louisiana Institute (Presently ULL) in Lafayette, LA and a MA in Theology from Catherine Spalding University in Louisville, KY. She also received Basic Unit C. P. E. (Clinical Pastoral Education), Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Lafayette LA in 1978.
Entering the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament in 1944, she professed her Perpetual Vows in 1950. At the time of her death she was in her 75th year of Religious Life. Sr. Juliana's ministry began with 27 years of teaching in Catholic schools: at St. Maurice and Annunciation, New Orleans, LA; Our Lady of Victories, Pascagoula, MS; Sacred Heart , Pineville, LA; St. Michael's, Crowley, LA and Our Lady of Fatima, Lafayette, LA. Her services to the MHS Community include Junior Mistress for young sisters studying at Marillac College in St. Louis, MO; MHS Altar Bread Department and support services at the Motherhouse. She ministered to the sick and elderly in St. Bernard Parish in Breaux Bridge, LA; and in Lafayette she served as a sitter with the fragile elderly for several years. In 1979 she began working in Pastoral Ministry at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, LA where she worked for 16 years before retirement in 1995.
Sr. Juliana was kind and unassuming and will always be remembered for her gentleness and quiet manner. She has been a special blessing for many people throughout her life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Speyrer; loving nieces and nephews, and her Religious Family, the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Ann Chautin, and Hazel Hollier and brothers Lloyd Thibodeaux and Earl Thibodeaux.
Visitation for Sister Juliana will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 12:00 Noon with a Rosary at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.
The MHS Sisters wish to thank Dr. Glen Mire, Grace Hospice and the staffs at Bethany MHS Health Care Center and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home for the excellent care Sr. Juliana received.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sr. Juliana's name to the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament, PO Box 90037, Lafayette, LA 70509-0037.
