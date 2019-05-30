Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Scott, LA
View Map
Rayne - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott for Julie G. Duplantis, 54, who passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

Fr. Mark Derise, Pastor of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church will be officiating for the services. Burial will be held in the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church Cemetery in Scott.

The family has requested the visitation to be held Thursday, May 30th, at 9:00 A.M. until 9:00 P.M. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 on Thursday evening in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8:00 A.M. until time of services.

Survivors include her husband of thirty six years, Ronnie Duplantis of Duson; two sons, Cole and wife, Laura Duplantis of Scott, Chase Duplantis and Courtney LeBlanc of Duson; one daughter, Britni and husband, David Mouton of Carencro; her parents, Ellenor P. and Doug Guidry of Houma; one brother, Charles and wife, Annette Guilbeau of Lafayette; one sister, Deanie and husband, David Hargrave of Lafayette; one granddaughter, Addison Duplantis of Scott; several nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

Mrs. Duplantis was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Blaise and Benoit Periou; her in laws, Janice and Aaron Duplantis; her special grandmother, Beulah Meche.

Julie enjoyed fishing, especially catching sacalait, shopping, decorating, (Halloween being her favorite), reading devotionals every morning and late night poker with her friends. She was a family person and she loved caring for her family.

Pallbearers for the service will be Mike Talley, Charles Guilbeau, Justin Hargrave, Trace Duplantis, Mark Doucet and Hunter Doucet.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to .

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences to Mrs. Duplantis' family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home-Rayne, (337) 334-3600, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, LA. 70578 is in charge of all of the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on May 30, 2019
