Kao Charles Wokoma
Kao Charles Wokoma

September 23, 1984- October 2, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 10AM until 12PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, located at 326 S. Washington Street, Lafayette, LA. Services will be led by Father Anthony Anala.

Kao was born in Lafayette to Charles Wokoma and Priscilla George. Kao graduated from Lafayette High School, making a mark on the track & field team. He later attended the University of Mississippi majoring in Chemical Engineering. Kao had a passion for reading, music, and helping young people. Kao was affectionately known by many as "The General." His greatest joy was his 4 sons (Jaden, Sa,'Nai, Mason, and Kao Jr.). His goal was to raise up honorable young men who put God first and become the best they could be. Kao leaves precious and treasured memories in the hearts of his Father Charles Wokoma, his mother Priscilla George, his sons and his siblings, Confidence Wokoma, (Nigeria, West Africa), Darcas Wokoma (Lafayette LA.), Iyenesima Wokoma (Nigeria, West Africa), Michael George (Lafayette, L.A.), Miles Ledet, (Lafayette, LA.) Jordan George (Lafayette, LA.), Shanta George, (Lafayette, LA.), and Telas M. George (Lafayette, LA.), as well as his aunts, Shelia George (Lake Charles, LA.), Roxanna George (Lafayette, LA.), and Iris George (Lafayette, LA). and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and supporters. Kao's smiles and laughter will forever live on.




Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
