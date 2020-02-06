|
|
Karen Lehmann
Broussard - Lafayette- A mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Karen Anne Lehmann, 60, will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10:00AM with Father Kyle White officiating. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 starting at 5:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 8:00AM until time of services. A resident of Broussard, Mrs. Karen passed away at her residence on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She loved Mardi Gras season as well as "Go Tigahs" season. She enjoyed the beach, fishing, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She also loved shopping, coffee, the New Orleans Saints, and her beloved grand-dog, Greta. She is survived by her husband Richard Lehmann of Broussard; her daughter, Kimberly Lehmann; her son, Karl Lehmann; her sister, Nancy Behrnes; and her brothers, Michael Hippler and Robert Hippler. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles Woffard Hippler and Karen Schexnayder Hippler. Serving as pallbearers will be Karl Lehmann, Rick Lehmann, Michael Hippler, Robert Hippler, Micheal Behrnes, Michael Lehmann, and Roland Lehmann. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Matthew Lanclos. David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020