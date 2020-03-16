Services
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-4661
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:00 AM
Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville
209 South St. Charles Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
Karl "Tappy" Hollier Obituary
Karl "Tappy" Hollier

Abbeville - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Karl B. "Tappy" Hollier, 99, who passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 16th, 2020 at his residence. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville. Pallbearers for the service will be Lance Ford, Brandon Sonnier, Andre Toups, Avery Toups, Carl Toups and Nicholas Youngblood.

He was an avid reader, golfer, gardener and Frank Sinatra buff as well as a lifelong New York Yankee fan. He worked many years as Office Manager at Vermilion Creamery and the last 15 years at the Abbeville D.M.V. before his retirement. He was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy stationed in the Aleutian Islands off Alaska. He was a proud member of the Abbeville American Legion for 75 years.

Tap is survived by his sons, Scott Hollier of Abbeville, and Neil Hollier of Eureka, California; daughter, Karla Hollier Youngblood and husband Gary of Atlanta, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Susie B. Hollier; four grandchildren, Mica Hollier Toups and husband Carl, Natalie Hollier Sonnier and husband Brandon both of Erath, Summer Kristine Youngblood of Jacksonville, Florida, and Nicholas Youngblood and wife Christina of Atlanta; ten great-grandchildren, Raleigh, Andre, Avery, Phillip Toups, Meredith, Molly, Mya Sonnier all of Erath, Sophia, Jackson and Maddox Youngblood of Atlanta, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Hollier, Sr.; brothers, H.J. "PD" Hollier, Jr., and Francis "Rat" Hollier; sisters, Mrs. Warren "Flo" Broussard and Mattie Primeaux; and beloved son, John B. Hollier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

A very special thanks to all of Tap's sitters but especially Brenda, Marella and Helen for their unwavering patience, kindness and dedication.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
