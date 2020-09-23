Katherine "Katie" Marie Guidry Bourque



Lafayette - Katherine Marie Guidry Bourque, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. She was a native of Lafayette, La and long-time resident of Houma, La.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales. Burial will be held at a later date.



Katie is survived by her son, Dave Bourque and wife Chelle Bourque; daughter, Nicole Bourque and husband David Ellis; brother, Jerry Guidry; sister, Charlotte Hebert and her constant furry companions, Spot Dog and Meanie Cat.



Katie is preceded in death by her husband, Warren Bourque; parents, Whitney and Camille Guidry; brother, Malcolm Guidry; sister, Susan Menard.



Katie was a loving wife, mother and friend. She was known for her generous heart and loving nature. If Katie ever referred to you as, "Dear" you know you had a place in her heart.



Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Katherine "Katie" Guidry Bourque.









