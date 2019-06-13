Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Theall



Lafayette - A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Theall, 59, who passed away Tuesday, June 11th at her residence in Lafayette.



Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, June 14th at 9:00 am until the time of service.



Inurnment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.



Reverend Father Steve C. LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church in Judice, will officiate.



Kathleen, affectionately known as "Kathy", was born June 5, 1960, in Dallas, TX and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She worked for Brothers on the Boulevard in Lafayette for 38 years. Most of all, Kathleen loved spending time with her family and friends.



Kathy is survived by her mother, Loretta Theall; two brothers, Bill Theall and David Theall and his wife, Carol; her sister, Becky Richard and her husband, Robert; three nieces, Stephanie Milligan and her husband, David Heidebrink, Meagan MacIver and her husband, Douglas and Taylor Theall; one nephew, Allen Milligan and numerous dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Richard "Dickie" Theall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kathy's name to Hope Healthcare and Hospice, 100 Asma Boulevard, Suite 110, Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 703-4674, www.hopehcs.org.



