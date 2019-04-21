|
Keaven Breaux
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11 am at St. Paul Catholic Church for Keaven Anthony Breaux, 29, who passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center. Fr. Anthony Anala, SVD will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery,
He is survived by his 3 daughter, A'lyeria Matthews, Kinley Breaux, and Kassidy Breaux; fiance' Meahan Livings; mother, Yolanda Breaux; brother Kavon Roberson; sister Katilyn Roberson; father Braxton Sam, Jr. and paternal grandmother Bertha Sam all of Lafayette, La.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Emanuel Pat Breaux and Marie Isadore Breaux; paternal grandfather Braxton Sam, Sr.; maternal great grandparents Clarence and Ella Isadore; paternal great grandparents Alcee and Rose Charles and Gilbert and Mildred Sam.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church from 8 am until time of services.
