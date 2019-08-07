Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Lafayette, LA
Keith J. Forestier


1978 - 2019
Keith J. Forestier Obituary
Keith J. Forestier

- - Nov. 9, 1978 - Aug. 2, 2019

A memorial service will be held at 8:00 A.M on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Kinchen Funeral Home in Lafayette for Keith Forestier, age 40, who passed away Friday August 2 at his home in Cade. Following will be a mass at 10 A.M at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lafayette. Interment will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery in Youngsville.

Keith was born in Lafayette to David Forestier Sr. and Cheryl Fontenot. He also leaves behind his siblings David Forestier Jr., Rachel (Rachelle) Forestier and fiance Sean Arceneaux; Ashley Forestier Leblanc and husband Zach Leblanc. Six nieces and nephews, including David Forestier III, Jace Forestier, Kalei Spiehler, Adrienne Yocum, Hayden Duhon, David Forestier IV and Harper Leblanc. Coinciding with all the family he left behind, he also leaves an abundance of friends.

He spent his days and nights working in the oilfield. His love was with his Mustang GT, extended clips and tannerite. He was an avid Saints fan, nearly every game the pit was lit with Pop. Though he enjoyed these past times, his heart lies with his nieces, nephews and godchildren. His heart of gold will be deeply missed by many.
Published in the The Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2019
