Kelly Marie Bergeaux Bellard
Duson - A Memorial Service will be celebrated at a later date for Kelly Marie Bergeaux Bellard, 61, who passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence in Duson.
Inurnment will follow at a later date in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Kelly was born August 26, 1958, in Rayne and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She graduated from Acadiana High School in 1976. Kelly worked as an office manager for National Foundation Repair for 22 years. She was a parishioner of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Scott.
Kelly was active in her community and belonged to The Coffee Club of Acadian Food Mart. She was an avid BINGO player and enjoyed her friends at The BINGO Ranch. She also enjoyed her Friday night dates with her Taunt Margery Istre. Most of all, Kelly loved spending time with her family and friends.
Kelly is survived by her beloved husband of 33 years, Kenneth Wayne Bellard of Duson; her mother and father, Brenda Navarre Romero and LJ Adam Romero of Lafayette; her seven loving children, Phillip John Bergeaux, Jr. of Casper, WY, Deborah Denise Black and partner, Jesse of Carencro, Brian David Bergeaux and his wife, Laura of Macon, GA, Alana Kay McDonald and her husband, Jody of New Iberia, Amanda Azema Bellard and her partner, John of Scott, Kami Renee Barnard and her husband, Billy of Jacksonville, FL and Jeremy George Bergeaux and his wife, Cristina of Brownsville, TX; three sisters, Lisa Marie Fernandez of Opelousas, Denise Marie Terro and her husband, Weldon of Sulphur and Kathy Patrice Romero and her wife, Cindi of Scott; three brothers, Gordon Ray Lavergne of Duson, Brian Keith Lavergne and Dwayne Edmond Lavergne, both of Lafayette; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her godmother, Gloria Ann Romero, along with numerous dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raylin Gene Lavergne; her first husband, the father of her children, Phillip John Bergeaux Sr.; her godfather, Patrick D. Richard; her uncle, Ronald Blaise Istre; two aunts, Lerlene Marie Simon and Shirley Mae Romero; her uncle, Wilfred James Romero; her godchild, Joshua Kevin Ortwein and one grandchild, Bricin Phillip Bergeaux.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Grace Hospice and Palliative Care and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for the compassionate care given to Kelly and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kelly's name to the Miles Perret Center Cancer Services for Acadiana by mail at 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. #200, Lafayette, LA 70508, by phone at (337) 984-1920 or online at www.milesperret.org.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020