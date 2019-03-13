Services
Kenneth Anthony Guidry

Kenneth Anthony Guidry Obituary
Kenneth Anthony Guidry

Gueydan - A native of Gueydan, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA he passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 5 years. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Elizabeth Guidry; sons, William Robert Guidry (Lisa), and Patrick Michael Guidry (Tennille) of Maple Grove, Minnesota; and four grandchildren, Claire Guidry, Cody Guidry, Adam Guidry, and Henry Guidry. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred Guidry; and Richard Guidry. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019
