1/1
Kenneth Hale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Hale

Acworth - Kenneth Clayton Hale was born on February 24, 1956 and he died on September 1, 2020. In April 2020, Ken was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, which is the most aggressive brain cancer.

Ken spent his youth in Cajun country, Louisiana. He served in the Air Force in Arizona in his early 20s, graduated from the University of Southwest Louisiana in 1980, and worked in the oil field before moving to Atlanta in 1987. He was always cheerful and ready to go on another adventure. In his youth, he loved hunting, fishing, and other outdoor pursuits. Ken hiked (nearly) the whole Appalachian Trail twice, once with his brother Doug. He continued to love hiking and camping and was an active member of the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club for several years. Ken never met a stranger in his life and was always excited to share a story (or three).

He leaves behind a wife of 33 years, Phyllis Reece Hale, and three children, Kady, Luke, and Gaby Hale. Also mourning are his brothers Tony and Doug Hale, sister Anne Hale Hunt and many nieces and nephews. His cherished dog, Harper, misses him dearly. Because of the pandemic, the family will not be holding a memorial service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved