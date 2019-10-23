|
|
Kenneth R. Brooks
Lafayette - Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery in Lafayette, for Kenneth R. Brooks, 91, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette.
Survivors include his two daughters, Marjorie Rita Brooks and Ednamae Theresa Brooks Sahuc; one son, Arthur Joseph Brooks; five grandchildren, Drue Belliveau Sahuc, Peter Sahuc, Jr., Camille Sahuc Breaux, John Sahuc, and Joseph Francois Brooks; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his siblings, Mary Cato, Luther "Jack" Brooks, John Michael Brooks, and Donald Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Myrtle Catherine Theriot Brooks; a son, Hubert William Brooks; his parents, Luther and Buena Brooks; and his brother, Joseph Brooks.
A native of Texas and Louisiana resident since 1955, Kenneth was a true East Texas Renaissance Man. He was extraordinarily curious, an inventor, and a dreamer. Kenneth was a jack of all trades, a pilot, a gifted musician, and served his country in the United States Navy. Later in life, he enjoyed five years as a truck driver and visited 48 states across America, happily remembered as his "Grand Adventure". The knowledge learned from Kenneth's every endeavor allowed his children to become very successful in life. He is at rest now, happily reunited with his best friend and beloved wife, Myrtle.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019