Kenneth Wayne Talbot Sr.
1949 - 2020
Pensacola - Kenneth Wayne Talbot Sr.

August 9, 1949 - June 25, 2020

Ken passed away peacefully at home in Pensacola, FL on June 25th, 2020, of congestive heart failure, complications from Agent Orange.

Ken was awarded a purple heart for gunshot wounds he received in Vietnam. After hospital stay in San Antonio for his wounds, he was discharged from the Army because of his injury. Other awards he received include, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge (Rifle MI4).

Ken started his career in Law Enforcement with the Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Dept. in 1971, and retired in 2001 because of his health with 30 years of service.

Ken was the son, of deceased Claude Talbot Jr. and Norma Richard Talbot. He is preceded in death by his mother and father in law, Pat (Shirley Arsement) Credeur Sr.; brother in laws, Louis C. Credeur and Steve C. Credeur. He is survived by his wife, Selma Credeur Talbot; daughter, Angel Talbot (Barry) Venable; son, Kenneth (Kenny) (Jamie Broussard) Talbot Jr.; grandchildren, Cole (Katie Arceneaux) Rivet, Lane Venable, Madisyn Talbot (Jonah) Barnes, McKenzie Talbot, Mallorie Talbot, Noah Talbot, Riley Heltz; great grandchildren, Kayden Rivet, Elizabeth Rivet; brothers, Joey (Betty Romero) Talbot, Terry (Donna Babineaux) Talbot; sister, Adrienne Talbot (Vernal) Cormier; brother in law, Pat (Mindy Wiggins) Credeur Jr.; sister in law Jonell Credeur (Darrell) Miller, Shirline Creduer (Randy) Menard, Linda Credeur, Sara Credeur (Mike) Federer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements will be a graveside service at NAS Military base with military honors, in Pensacola, FL on Monday, August 10th, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.




Published in The Advertiser from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
10:30 AM
NAS Military base
Funeral services provided by
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
