Kent D. Smith, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held Friday March 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation beginning at 8:00 AM at the Progressive Baptist Church 2001 E. Simcoe Street Lafayette, LA for Kent D. Smith, Sr. 61, who made his transition on Thursday March 5th. At the time of his passing, Kent was employed with Baker Hughes, Inc. He was an avid sports enthusiast and also loved spending time with his family and friends. Kent will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Kent is survived by: his wife, Andrea Wren Smith of Lafayette; his son, Kent D. (Curtrell) Smith, Jr. of Zachary; his daughters, Corliss Paige Smith of Lafayette and Marie Rose of Zachary; one grandson, Javonte Williams, and a great-grandson. Kent was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Clarence and Annie Smith; his three brothers, Marion Smith, Harry Smith, and Lamar Smith and his mother-in-law, Maggie Wren.
In lieu of flowers, the family request monetary donations be made to the , The American Diabetes Association, and in honor of Kent D. Smith, Sr., all organizations that were close to his heart.
To extend online condolences to the family, please visit www.jones-funeral-home.com.
Published in the The Advertiser from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020