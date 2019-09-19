|
Kerman P. Dupuis
Carencro - Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church for Kerman P. Dupuis, age 70, who passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence in Breaux Bridge.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. The Rev. David Hebert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, will officiate at the services.
Mr. Dupuis was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Breaux Bridge. Lafayette Marble and Granite was founded by Kerman over forty-six years ago here in Acadiana. He built the business up from a two-man operation in an old house without a working restroom to the largest Marble and Granite facility in the Lafayette area. With over thirty-five team members striving to live out his vision of a spectacular customer service experience with quality that is second to none. Mr. Dupuis enjoyed golf and was a member of the St. Pierre Golf Association and Carencro Seniors Golf Club, horse racing, playing poker, fishing, his dogs, and going to his camp in Toledo Bend.
Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Patsy Viator Dupuis of Breaux Bridge; one son, Barrett LeBlanc of Carencro; one daughter, Rachelle Collette of Breaux Bridge; six grandchildren, Maycii Collette, Logan Collette, Peyton LeBlanc, Gracyn Collette, Addison LeBlanc and Emily LeBlanc; one great grandchild on the way, Brexlie Bonin; one sister, Rita Moore of Lafayette; and three brothers, Rex Dupuis and his wife, Cheryl, of Lafayette, Kenneth Dupuis and his wife, Lillian, of Breaux Bridge and Danny Janice of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kirby Babineaux and the former Bernadette Babineaux; two brothers, Elie Dupuis, Jr. and Carl Dupuis; and one sister, Cynthia Dupuis.
A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Friday.
Pallbearers will be Logan Collette, Danny Janice, Robert Viator, Jr., Shannon O'Quian, Derek Landry and Riley Viator. Honorary pallbearers will be Gracyn Collette and Peyton LeBlanc.
