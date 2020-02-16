|
|
Kirby Larsen Jr
Russellville - Kirby Larsen Jr, 70, of Russellville, passed away, Friday, February 14, 2020, at Perry County Nursing & Rehab in Perryville. The son of Jack and Betty Jean Gill Larsen Sr., he was born August 13, 1949, in Baton Rouge, LA. He received his Master's Degree from The University of Texas. He married Kay Lynn Guidroz, on March 21, 2003, at Lafayette, LA. He was a Drilling Fluid Engineer. He loved history, reading and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Larsen of Russellville; two daughters, Amanda Thibodeaux of Russellville; Nichole Taylor of Farmington; a son, Canaan Newsom of New Iberia, LA; two granddaughters, Kaelyn Delgado (Jake) of Dover, Abby Thibodeaux of Russellville; two grandsons, Stone Taylor and Garrett Taylor both of Farmington; two sisters, Linda Billeaud (Bernard) and Janet Billeaud (Tommy) both of Lafayette, LA; a brother, Martin "Buddy" Larsen of Dripping Springs, TX and Numerous nieces and nephews.
A family-directed memorial service will be held at the home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Humphrey Funeral Service. Internet obituary and on-line guest book are available at www.humphreyfuneral.com.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020