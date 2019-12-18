|
Kirby Parker
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Baptist Church for Kirby Parker, 53, who passed away at his home then went to be with the LORD on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Carl Sonnier.
Interment will be in Gethsemane Gardens Cemetery.
He is survived by his three sisters, Scrilda (Robert) Duhon, Rose Anna Parker and Dora J. Parker all of Lafayette, LA; five nephews: Roland James Frank, Brian Hudson, Travis A. Mouton, Quincy J. Portalis and Lawrence Albert Dameon Parker; three godchildren: Tylus Broussard, Armani Broussard and Eraniah Williams and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mayola Parker; grandparents, Albert and Yvonne Parker, and Robert and Rose Anna Comeaux; brothers, Roland and Herbert Parker, Michael and Wilson (Blue) George; nephew, Lawrence Albert Parker.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service.
