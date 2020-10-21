L. Lane RoyLafayette - L. Lane Roy died at home on October 17, 2020. Mr. Roy was 75 years old and a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Louisiana.The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Delhomme's Funeral Home. At 12:30 pm on Saturday October 24, 2020 a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, Louisiana.In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in memory of Mr. Roy to the Neuroscience Innovation Fund. Donations can be made out to Ochsner Clinic Foundation. Memo: Neuroscience Innovation Fund - Lane Roy, and mailed to Department of Philanthropy, Ochsner Health System, 1514 Jefferson Highway, BH 607, New Orleans, LA 70121.COVID PRECAUTIONS WILL BE STRICTLY OBSERVED. THIS MEANS THAT MASKS MUST BE WORN PROPERLY AT ALL TIMES WITH YOUR NOSE AND MOUTH COVERED BY THE MASK. ADDITIONALLY, PLEASE SPACE YOURSELVES SIX FEET APART AT ALL TIMES.Arrangements have been entrusted to Delhomme Funeral Home in Lafayette, Louisiana.