Lafayette - Lafayette: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Kinchen Funeral Home for Lamar Bowman Sr, 57, who transitioned from this earthly life on September 5, 2020 at 4:05 pm, at Ochner Medical Center.



Elder Jonathan Joseph of Lively Hope Church in Youngsville, La will officiate. He is under the direction of District Elder Keal.



Lamar Bowman Sr, a resident of Scott, La was the son of the late Alonzo Bowman Sr. and Marilyn Bowman of Saginaw, Michigan. He was born on January 2, 1962 in Chicago, Illinois. Bowman was a member of Lively Hope Church of Youngsville, La. He was an Executive Dietary Manager (Chef) for 30 plus years. He was employed by Encore in Crowley, La.



He was survived by his mother, Marilyn Bowman of Saginaw, Michigan; his wife of 18 years, Cabriena Williams; his daughters, Sabrea Bowman and Elleiase, both of Scott, La; One son, Lamar Bowman Jr., of Houston Texas; Sisters, Denise Hudson and husband John Hudson, of Saginaw, Michigan, Suzette Bowman of Wisconsin; Three brothers, Alonzo Bowman Jr. of Saginaw, Michigan, Kenny Bowman of Lansing, Michigan, and Mark Bowman of Flint, Michigan; Father-n-law, Wilton Williams Sr., Mother-n-law, Elizabeth Williams, and Sister-n-law, Shan Martin and husband Kendrick Martin; A special brother-n-law, Wilton Williams Jr; A special Uncle, Masker Clemons; Two special Aunts, Rosette Clemons and Emma Holmes; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Alonzo Bowman Sr, three brother-n-laws, Ronald Keith Williams, Corey Smith Williams, and Robert Noel Thibeaux.



The family request that visiting hours be on Saturday September 12, 2020 from 10:00am -11:00am at Kinchen Funeral Home. A private service will be held at 11:00am-12:00pm.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Alonzo Bowman Jr, Kenny Bowman, Mark Bowman, Masker Clemon, Wilton Williams Jr, and Wilton Williams Sr.



Kinchen Funeral Home, 1011 N Antoine St, Lafayette, La. 70501 is in charge of arrangements.









