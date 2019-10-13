Services
Lanny Anthony Duco Obituary
Lanny Anthony Duco

Lafayette - Lanny Anthony Duco, 78, a native of Lafayette and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Lanny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and sibling. Lanny was most proud to be a Poppa and a Veteran of Vietnam. He never meant a stranger and loved talking to anyone he would meet up with. Lanny, along with the love of his life, were the owners of Duco's Bait Shop in Pierre Part for 40 plus years. He enjoyed online shopping, gardening and plants, his country and his grandkids and great-grandkids. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years, Nancy Grasso Duco; daughter Missy Theriot and son-in-law, Karl; three grandchildren, Kale Andrew Theriot, Amanda "Mandy" Frances Theriot Barkley and Nicholas Anthony Duco; three great-grandchildren, Hayes William Hall, Cameron Reid Barkley and soon to be, Lane Christopher Barkley; two sisters, Sue Ann Abdalla (Charlie) and Lorriane Haytt (Homer Ray) and sister-in-law, Eileen Grasso. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Sue Duco; son, Michael "Andy" Andrew Duco and one great-grandson, Carson William Hall. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Ourso Funeral Home in Pierre Part from 4:30 pm until 8:00 pm and will resume on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 8:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
