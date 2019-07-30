|
Larry C. Swindle
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Larry C. Swindle , age 74, who passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. The family will receive friends at Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the service time.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
Reverend Chris Fuselier will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Judy V. Swindle; his children, Cason Swindle, Patrick Kendall, Jr. and his wife Tracey, Christopher C. Manning, Suzanne Haraughty and her husband Dave, and C. Colin Manning and his wife Kathleen; 8 grandchildren; and his sister, Linda Miller and her husband Orval.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Su Swindle.
A resident of Lafayette and a native of Texas, Larry was the former owner of Global Training and Environmental in Lafayette. He was past King Dom Pedro VI in Carnivale en of Rio Krewe. Larry was very instrumental in the safety and environmental industry in the oil and gas sector. He served on many boards and authored multiple safety regulations. His joys were cooking and spending time with his family, especially his precious grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his beloved family and many close friends.
