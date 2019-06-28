|
Larry G. Fowler, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Larry G. Fowler, Sr., 80, who died Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 in Lafayette.
Interment will follow in Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette, Louisiana.
Reverend Craig Davis, Pastor of First United Methodist Church of New Iberia, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Mildred Lourd Fowler; his two daughters, Mary "MeMe" Hargrave and her husband, Neal, and Donna Kishino and her husband, Barrett; his son, Larry G. Fowler, Jr. and his wife, Stephanie; his brother, Jerry Fowler; his precious grandchildren, Trey Fowler, Madeline Fowler, Sarah Malagarie, and Kevin Hargrave, and his great grandchildren, the apples of his eyes, Stella Malagarie, Amelia Malagarie, and Ellie Hargrave.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis E. Fowler and Mable Nance Fowler, and a brother, Donald E. Fowler, Sr.
Larry was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on November 25, 1938 and was a resident of New Iberia, Lafayette, and south Florida for most of his life. He earned a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering from U.S.L in 1962. He was a certified Professional Engineer for over 50 years, working primarily in Florida and Louisiana in the Sugar Cane Industry. Larry was employed by J & L Engineering, Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, and Inter-American Vanguard Corporation. Over the years, Larry designed sugar cane harvesting and loading equipment and was granted 9 U.S. patents. In 1977, he was elected President of the American Society of Sugar Cane Technology, Florida Division. After retiring in 2007, Larry returned to his passions of fishing, hunting, playing golf, and painting wildlife. His paintings were featured at the Big Easel Art Festival in Lafayette for several years. He also enjoyed painting portraits of his precious great grandchildren. Larry was a gifted engineer, talented artist, and a great man filled with humor and love.
Pallbearers will be Neal Hargrave, Kevin Hargrave, Barrett Kishino, Nick Malagarie, Gordie White, and Lou Guidry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Matt Bullinger, Bucky Ware, Glen Morales, and Murphy Robin.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to until time of service.
