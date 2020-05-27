Resources
1944-2020

Larry George Hooper 76, born on January 19, 1944 in New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas on May 12, 2020.

A graduate of the University of Louisiana, Lafayette in 1966, he proudly served during the Vietnam War in the US Army from 1966-1968, and spent most of his career in the oil and gas industry.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Lodge Hooper, son Kevin Hooper and daughters Melissa Lopez, Kathleen Losabia, and Morgan Hooper.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 27 to May 28, 2020
