Larry John Angelle
Breaux Bridge - A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church for Larry John Angelle, 86, who passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Cornerstone Village South.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 8:00 am until 12:30 pm on Wednesday. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 pm on Wednesday.
Rev. Stephen Pellessier will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Readers will be Dr. Lindsey Saterfiel and Chad Trahan. Gift bearers will be Tricia Trosclair and Tateum Trosclair. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery No. 2 in Breaux Bridge.
Larry was a lifelong member of Telephone Pioneers of America, serving as president for one year. He received a perfect driving award from Public Communications of South Central Bell of 35 years. He served in the Army National Guard of LA for 16 years. Larry belonged to Acadiana Campers Association for over 10 years and enjoyed his camp in Butte LaRose for over 19 years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Guidry Angelle; son, Lorie John Angelle, Jr. and wife Sharon; daughters, Gina Marie Trahan and husband Jean, Rocks Ann Searcy and husband Dr. Stephen, and Tricia Elizabeth Trosclair and husband Toby; brother, Joseph L. Angelle and wife Barbara; sister, Lillian Marie Hale and husband Langdon; grandchildren, Lexi Jean Holinga and spouse Jake, Chad Joseph Trahan and spouse Nicole, Dr. Lindsey Saterfiel and spouse Drew, Emily Elise Searcy, and Tateum John Trosclair; 8 great grandchildren; one uncle, Patrick Angelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roosevelt and Lillian Dupuis Angelle; and one sister, Betty Sue Angelle Kilchrist.
Pallbearers will be Lorie John Angelle Jr., Chad Joseph Trahan, Tateum John Trosclair, Jean W. Trahan, Dr. Stephen Searcy, Toby Trosclair, Jake Holinga, and Drew Saterfiel.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Cornerstone Village South Nursing Home and his nurse, Johnathan, with Hospice of Acadiana for the care and support given to Larry in his time of need.
Pellerin Funeral Home (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019