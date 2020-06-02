Larry Lambert
Coteau - Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church for Larry Lambert, 70, who died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his residence.

Services will be conducted by Minister Bill J. Boudreaux, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two daughters, Carmen Lambert of Carencro, LA; Karen (Chris) Domingue of Broussard, LA; two sons, Kevin Frank and Kyle Lambert, both of Lafayette, LA; three granddaughters, Treani and J'Hyrani Lambert of Carencro, LA and Jasmire Frank of Lafayette, LA; three grandsons, Montrell Lambert and Kayton Domingue, both of Broussard, LA and Kevin Frank Jr. of Lafayette, LA; four brothers, Michael Lambert, Casey Landry, Alton Lambert and Alliton Lambert, all of Youngsville, LA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Frank Lambert, Sr.; three sisters, Mary Washington, Rita Mae Duhon and JoAnne Lambert and his brother, Larry "Caboo" Lambert.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church beginning at 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
