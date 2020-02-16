|
In Loving Memory of
Larry Manuel
Larry Manuel passed away a year ago in Georgetown, TX on February 16, 2019 from complications of the flu and pneumonia. He was born in Eunice, LA to Bessie and Clem Manuel. Larry graduated from St. Edmund High School and USL in Lafayette. He married the love of his life, Bridget Grillett Manuel, in 1971 and shared 47 years of marriage.
Larry is survived by his wife Bridget, his daughter Brook Bergeron and her husband Gary, his son Dr. Jack Manuel and his wife Jessica. Also his 2 grandchildren, Silas and Nora Bergeron.
Larry retired as the Building Official of Lafayette Parish. After retirement, he and Bridget closed up their home and spent 2 years traveling across America's backroads in their RV fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Everyone who knew Larry knew his gentle and generous heart and his laid back personality. Many have claimed that he was a role model as a father and husband. He spent treasured time at his camp in Lake Fausse Point and his hobbies included woodworking, drone photography, piddling in the garage, and playing with his grandchildren.
What most will remember about Larry is his undeniably beautiful marriage to his soulmate, Bridget. It was an inspirational marriage. Their respect for each other made them strong. They worked hard and played hard and truly enjoyed life.
Larry's family, including his sister, Barbara Vidrine and her husband Gary of Duralde, will keep his memory alive and honor him as best they know how: ashes will be scattered in his favorite places, '70's rock and roll will be played, and annual traditions will be created and celebrated in his name.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 16, 2020