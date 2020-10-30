Larry Paul HebertVirginia Beach, VA - Larry Paul Hebert, 75, of Virginia Beach, Virginia died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home after a sudden illness. Larry was born September 18, 1945 in Crowley, Louisiana.After graduation from Our Lady of Fatima Larry joined the US Navy in 1964. Larry would go on to attend The Basic Hospital Corp "A" School in San Diego, Ca. assigned to ICU Unit. In June of 1966 he transferred to Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, CA. for advance Marine Corps Training in Vietnam.After returning from Vietnam Larry would transfer to USNH Oakland, Ca. Where after 3 mos. again transferred to USMC Reserve Cyrus. San Jose Ca. USS Mars AFS 1, a supply ship in the Pacific. After a year he crossed deck to USS Niagara Falls AFS 3. Two years later he picked up First Class and again transferred to VF 142 (F-4 fighter squadron at Miramar NAS in San Diego, Ca.In 1974 Larry met and married Barbara Bradbury while stationed in San Diego. He often referred to her as the "Love of His Live"In 1976 they would travel to Seoul, Korea together for three years. After an enjoyable tour in Korea, they returned to San Diego where Larry attended advanced Hospital Corps School. Upon graduation they were again assigned an accompanied tour to Naval Forces London where Larry was LCPO of the medical dispensary, located in the US Embassy.At the end of our three years they were transferred to Virginia where he was assigned to the USS Papago ATF 160 an ocean-going tugboat. After 18 mos., the Navy decommissioned her, and Larry retired after a 20+ year career.Larry received many accommodations during his Prestigious Career Including The Purple Heart.Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years Barbara (Bradbury) Hebert, His mother Polly Hebert, Brothers Wayne (Bonnie) Hebert, Glenn (Linda) Hebert, Steve (Janet)Hebert, Loney JR.(Vicky) Hebert, and Scotty Hebert, Sisters, Juanita (JoeDan) Hutchinson, and Pauline Hebert.Larry was preceded in death by his Father Loney Hebert Sr.Services will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery Washington DC where a full Military Service with Honors will be conducted.A Celebration of Life will be held In Larry's Memory In Lafayette Louisiana at a time to be announced.