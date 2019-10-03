Services
Southern Funeral Home Winnfield - Winnfield
202 E. Lafayette St.
Winnfield, LA 71483
(318) 628-6921
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Funeral Home Winnfield - Winnfield
202 E. Lafayette St.
Winnfield, LA 71483
Larry Warren Baker

Larry Warren Baker Obituary
Larry Warren Baker

Abbeville - Mr. Larry Warren Baker, 79, a resident of Abbeville, LA and native of Temple City, CA passed away peacefully at Lafayette Regional Medical Center on Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.

Larry was an avid and loyal Saints and LSU fan who also enjoyed woodworking, travelling and spending time with his family. He especially loved attending family get-togethers, going antiquing with his daughters and spending time at home with his wife and their Sphinx cat, Spirit. He also reigned as King Rotary XXXII of the St. Martinville Rotary Club Mardi Gras Ball.

Larry was passionate about caring for the elderly. He worked for many years as a nursing home administrator, serving two years as an officer for the Louisiana Nursing Home Association. For the past 20 years, he has been the director of programs and personnel for the Lafayette Council on Aging, working right up until his illness no longer allowed him to do so.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 54 years and the love of his life, Marilyn Tharpe Baker; his daughters, Michelle Baker and fiancé Walter Johnson and Melanie Baker Russo and husband Jon Russo; his grandchildren, Jamie Minor and fiancé Donna Chandler, Haley Minor and companion Colton Splane, Kirsten Russo and companion Philip Dugas, Skye Russo and Connor Russo; his great grandchildren Isabella Bodin and Addilynn Minor; his brother Bob Baker and wife Martha Baker; sister-in-law Karen Baker; sister-in-law Teresa White and her husband Tony White; sister-in-law Cindy Tharpe and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Baker and Emily Gaylord Smith Baker, his stepmother Ada Baker, his brother Richard "Dick" Baker, his brother Jim Baker, his mother-in-law Ruby Tharpe, his father-in-law Virgil Tharpe and his brother-in-law Allen Tharpe.

Pallbearers will be Tony White, Anthony White, Virgil Tharpe IV, Jamie Minor, Walter Johnson and Jon Russo.

Visitation will take place at Southern Funeral Home in Winnfield, LA on Friday, October 4th at 11 AM with services to follow at 2 PM. Interment will be at Garden of Memory Cemetery in Winnfield. Online messages of condolence may be posted at www.southernfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
