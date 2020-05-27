Laura Ann Logan Baudoin



Laura Ann Logan Baudoin (1955-2020) passed on March 28, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital.



Laura was born on March 14th, 1955 in Tulsa Oklahoma. She was happily married to her husband of 46 years, Neal Baudoin, and had 2 sons Johnnie Baudoin and Michael Baudoin.



She was proud of her family. She always would say, "The Lord told me, he said Laura, you're not gonna be rich but you won't have ugly children". She always enjoyed the brighter side of life. Like, she was a die hard Saints fan! So much so that she would often think that by her watching the game she would jinx them into losing.



She also loved to laugh and was always smiling. She would often answer the phone saying "Joe's bar and grill". And she would eagerly wait for the response, "Hey Joe, where you going with that gun in your hand". Other things she loved was taking cruises and reading books. Laura has read hundreds if not thousands of books. That's probably why she was so good at Jeopardy!! Oh, and Rod Stewart. She really loved Rod Stewart! Laura was a great wife, amazing mother/grand mother/great grandmother, and overall a loving human being. She will be truly missed by all that loved and knew her.



Laura is survived by her husband Neal Baudoin. Sons Johnnie and Michael Baudoin. Grandsons Christoper, Nicholas, Johnathon, and Timothy Baudoin. Granddaughters Theresa Broussard and Destinie Link. And Great Granddaughters Arya Broussard and Remi Link.









