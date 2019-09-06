|
Laura Caillier Ray
Los Angeles, CA - Laura Caillier Ray was born August 24, 1957 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Leo and Ethel Caillier. She transitioned this life on August 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She was a Registered Nurse who graduated with a BSN and an MSN from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She worked in several agencies serving children, families and communities over the years in the health and public school arena. She was a caring and giving person who will always remain in our hearts and souls.
Laura leaves behind her loving husband, John F. Ray of Los Angeles, CA. She was one of 22 siblings born to Leo and Ethel Caillier. She leaves behind the following siblings: Deanna Mercer (Billy), Austin, Texas, Larry Caillier (Wanda), Opelousas, LA, Russell Caillier (Sharon), Carencro, LA, Leola Caillier, Lafayette, LA, Leo Caillier (Dehon), Morrero, LA, Ethel Nicholas, Flossmoor, IL, Adeline Williams (Tyrone), Gretna, LA, Beverly Cormier (Joey), Lafayette, LA, Evadell Caillier, Lafayette, LA, Tommy Caillier, Opelousas, LA, and Priscilla Bowman (Patrick), Lafayette, LA. Her sister Marie Theresa Caillier and brother Patrick Wayne Caillier, and her parents preceded her in death. She leaves behind to mourn her passing nieces, nephews, friends and all of those whose lives she touched professionally.
To God we give the glory for blessing our family with a beautiful talented sister and aunt who believed as her parents taught her and her siblings that "with an education all things are possible in this life." The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to those who supported her transition to another life in heaven with God and to all who made sure she knew how much she was loved by her family.
The Founder's Church in Los Angeles, California will hold services on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Dr. Patricia Nelson, Officiant.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019