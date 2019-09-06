Services
Founders Church-Religious Sci
3281 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
The Founder's Church
Los Angeles, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Caillier Ray


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Caillier Ray Obituary
Laura Caillier Ray

Los Angeles, CA - Laura Caillier Ray was born August 24, 1957 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Leo and Ethel Caillier. She transitioned this life on August 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. She was a Registered Nurse who graduated with a BSN and an MSN from the University of Southwestern Louisiana. She worked in several agencies serving children, families and communities over the years in the health and public school arena. She was a caring and giving person who will always remain in our hearts and souls.

Laura leaves behind her loving husband, John F. Ray of Los Angeles, CA. She was one of 22 siblings born to Leo and Ethel Caillier. She leaves behind the following siblings: Deanna Mercer (Billy), Austin, Texas, Larry Caillier (Wanda), Opelousas, LA, Russell Caillier (Sharon), Carencro, LA, Leola Caillier, Lafayette, LA, Leo Caillier (Dehon), Morrero, LA, Ethel Nicholas, Flossmoor, IL, Adeline Williams (Tyrone), Gretna, LA, Beverly Cormier (Joey), Lafayette, LA, Evadell Caillier, Lafayette, LA, Tommy Caillier, Opelousas, LA, and Priscilla Bowman (Patrick), Lafayette, LA. Her sister Marie Theresa Caillier and brother Patrick Wayne Caillier, and her parents preceded her in death. She leaves behind to mourn her passing nieces, nephews, friends and all of those whose lives she touched professionally.

To God we give the glory for blessing our family with a beautiful talented sister and aunt who believed as her parents taught her and her siblings that "with an education all things are possible in this life." The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to those who supported her transition to another life in heaven with God and to all who made sure she knew how much she was loved by her family.

The Founder's Church in Los Angeles, California will hold services on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Dr. Patricia Nelson, Officiant.
Published in the The Advertiser on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.