Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette
1011 Bertrand Drive
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337) 235-9449
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Mary Mother of the Church
Laura "Lou" Duplechain

Laura "Lou" Duplechain Obituary
Laura "Lou" Duplechain

Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Church for Laura Lou Duplechain, 88, who passed away on January 24, 2020.

Father Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of St. Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:00 PM on Friday afternoon by the Catholic Daughters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Missions Company in Abbeville, LA at familymissionscompany.com or Hospice of Acadiana at hospiceacadiana.com.

For full obituary and to express personal condolences to the Duplechain family, please visit www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
